Call to Artists: Show Your Work Statewide In 2020!

Inclusive Arts Vermont invites established and emerging Vermont artists to participate in ANEW, an exhibition showcasing works of art by Vermont artists with disabilities to travel statewide through the 2020 calendar year. The exhibition will begin its statewide tour at the Amy E. Tarrant Gallery in Burlington on February 15, 2020. Artists are asked to submit works that represent their interpretation of the theme of ANEW, highlighting beginnings, openings, doorways, and new starts.

ANEW will offer participating artists opportunities to be featured in statewide publicity, build larger audiences for their work, and receive technical assistance in the professional documentation and presentation of their work. All exhibition host galleries are physically accessible and the exhibition will provide accessible program and communication features coordinated by Inclusive Arts Vermont. This includes, but is not limited to: verbal descriptions, audio tours, large print, braille, and gallery tours.

Vermont artists with various disabilities, regardless of experience or formal training, who are at least 18 years of age or older are eligible to apply. We encourage participation by artists who have lifelong disabilities as well as artists applying with artwork completed after the onset of their disability.

Artists may obtain assistance with the application form from a support person, family member, or friend. Artists should have direct involvement in the completion of an application when assistance is used, and artwork should only be produced by the applicant.

Katie Miller, Executive Director of Inclusive Arts Vermont, will curate the show in conjunction with a volunteer panel. Katie’s previous curatorial experience includes community and private galleries.

Visit our website to download the entire call to artists application or to apply online.

Applications are due no later than September 30, 2019.