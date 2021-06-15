Just in time for summer, Cabot has launched the Cabot Farm Trail, a unique way for people to visit and meet some of the co-operative’s farm families across New England and upstate New York. People can use the newly launched web page to find farms with creemee shops, farm stands, corn mazes and other businesses that welcome visitors. The website can be filtered by geography, season, interest, and activity, families can create their own perfect summer getaway.

“Cabot is owned by hundreds of dairy farm families in the Northeast and many of them have offerings beyond the high-quality milk that goes into the World’s Best Cheddar,” states Rose Gomez, Member Marketing Integrator. “Many of our farms are open to the public and our farmers are excited to welcome visitors to enjoy a taste of the farm. From farm tours to cozy B&Bs, to scrumptious local foods – including award-winning Cabot Cheese – there’s so much to see, taste, and enjoy on Cabot farms.”

Cabot has grown from a single butter plant in the town of Cabot to four creameries producing over one thousand varieties of dairy products and cheeses being distributed in every state and 22 countries. Since its founding, all profits have been returned to the farm families who own the co-op—a practice that continues to this day. Cabot Creamery Co-operative has been in continuous operation in Vermont since 1919, and makes a full line of cheeses, Greek yogurt, sour cream, cottage cheese and butter. Widely known as makers of “The World’s Best Cheddar,” Cabot is a cooperative of hundreds of dairy farm families of Agri-Mark, the Northeast’s premier dairy cooperative. Agri-Mark/Cabot farms are located throughout New England and upstate New York. For more information, visit: http://www.cabotcheese.coop.