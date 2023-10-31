Is it finally time to weatherize your drafty house? Do you always feel cold at home in the winter?

On Friday, Nov. 10 from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Waterbury LEAP will be hosting a free Button Up Weatherization & Home Heating Workshop at the Steele Community Room in the Waterbury Municipal Center (28 North Main Street) next to the public library. No RSVP is required.

During the free event you will learn from an Efficiency Vermont expert about the most common ways homes lose energy, steps you can take to tighten up your house, energy audits, and energy-efficient heat pumps. You will also hear about loans and incentives to help you get the work done, and rebates available to those affected by recent flooding. LEAP will provide free pizza, drinks, and energy-efficiency raffle prizes.

Don’t stay cold this winter. Learn how to warm your house and save money. For more information email Duncan at duncan@clifonline.org.