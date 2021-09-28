Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel has donated over $150,000 worth of socks and support to our community. (Left to right): Marc LeBlanc, Clark Morrison, Amanda Cashin, Abban Morse, Christa Roy, Ryan Sogge.

For the eleventh year in a row, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel, Darn Tough Vermont and Smartwool have teamed up to donate over $13,500 worth of socks and support to local non-profits serving the areas homeless. This fundraising event is a joint effort to help provide warm Merino wool socks and much-needed support to people experiencing homelessness in preparation for the colder months.

September 9-11, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel held their eleventh annual Charity Sock Sale. Lenny’s pledged to make a monetary donation for each pair of Darn Tough Vermont and Smartwool socks sold during the sale. In addition, Darn Tough Vermont and Smartwool graciously provided boxes of socks to donate. The organizations receiving the donations include the Community Health Centers of Burlington, the Good Samaritan Haven in Barre, Martha’s Community Kitchen in St. Albans, and the JCEO Foodshelf in Plattsburgh.

“Lenny’s sets a high standard for community engagement, empathy and generosity,” said John Bernardi, President and CEO of the United Way of the Adirondack Region. “We often use their examples to inspire others. What more could you ask of a local business?”

“We are fortunate and grateful to have the continued support of Lenny’s and their customers for the 11th annual sock sale,” said Nicole Laurin, JCEO Development Director. “These socks are distributed to local individuals in need across our two county service areas; including to other organizations who provide direct service to ensure that they get to the people in our community who need them, when they need them.”

To date, Lenny’s has donated over $150,000 worth of socks and support to our community.