Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel has donated over $163,000 worth of socks and support to our community.

For the 12th year in a row, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel, Darn Tough Vermont and Smartwool have teamed up to donate over $13,500 worth of socks and support to local non-profits serving the areas homeless. This fundraising event is a joint effort to help provide warm Merino wool socks and much-needed support to people experiencing homelessness in preparation for the colder months.

September 8-10, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel held their 12th annual Charity Sock Sale. Lenny’s pledged to make a monetary donation for each pair of Darn Tough Vermont and Smartwool socks sold during the sale. In addition, Darn Tough Vermont and Smartwool graciously provided boxes of socks to donate. The organizations receiving the donations include the Community Health Centers, the Good Samaritan Haven in Barre, the Samaritan House in St. Albans, and the JCEO Foodshelf in Plattsburgh.

“We can’t thank Lenny’s enough for their generosity towards our Homeless Healthcare program and the thousands of individuals we serve. High quality socks from Darn Tough and Smartwool, along with the monetary donation, make a huge difference in keeping our patients’ healthy and warm throughout the winter months,” said Kim Anderson, Director of Development and Communications for the Community Health Centers.

“JCEO is grateful for the unwavering dedication and support we receive from Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel,” said Ellie Jent, Development Director at JCEO. “It’s community support from businesses like Lenny’s that allows us to do what we do and serve those in need. This generous donation will go towards keeping local individuals in need warm this winter – thank you Lenny’s!”

To date, Lenny’s has donated over $163,000 worth of socks and support to our community.