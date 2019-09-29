Businesses Partner to Provide Over $13,000 of Socks and Support to the Areas Homeless Population

Left to right: Matthew Fillion, Lenny’s; Marc LeBlanc, Lenny’s; Jasmine Baltzell, Lenny’s; Kyle Banfield, Smartwool; Kim Anderson, CHCB; Todd McCarthy, Lenny’s; Lisa Goodrow, JCEO; Linda Ryan, Martha’s Kitchen; Heather Tolman, Good Samaritan Haven; Sarah Maher, Darn Tough.

For the ninth year in a row, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel, Darn Tough Vermont and Smartwool have teamed up to donate over $13,000 worth of socks and support to local non-profits serving the areas homeless. This fundraising event is a joint effort to help provide warm Merino wool socks and much-needed support to the area’s homeless population in preparation for the colder months.

September 12-14, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel held their ninth annual Charity Sock Sale. Lenny’s pledged to make a monetary donation for each pair of Darn Tough Vermont and Smartwool socks sold during the sale. In addition, Darn Tough Vermont and Smartwool graciously provided boxes of socks to donate. The organizations receiving the donations include the Community Health Centers of Burlington, the Good Samaritan Haven in Barre, Martha’s Kitchen in St. Albans, and the JCEO Plattsburgh Foodshelf.

“We all understand how harsh the winter can be in Vermont, and our homeless patients are the most vulnerable during this time,” said Kim Anderson, Director of Development and Communications at CHCB. “Adequate clothing is perhaps the most pressing need for homeless residents. All items are necessary, but clean, dry socks are among the most critical. Wool is recommended because cotton loses its insulating properties when it gets wet. We tend to take such simple clothing items for granted, but more and more homeless people are coming to CHCB with this need.”

To date, Lenny’s has donated over $123,000 worth of socks and support to our community.