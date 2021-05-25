Building Back Better:

What Comes Next for Rural Small Businesses

Women Business Owners Network (WBON) announces its 2021 Spring Conference – Building Back Better: What Comes Next for Rural Small Businesses. The annual event will take place online Monday, June 7.

The annual Women Business Owners Network Spring Conference is designed to facilitate meaningful peer-to-peer conversations and action around shared interests, with practical tools and inspiring tales to help you and your business flourish.

The event will feature keynote speaker Precious Williams of Perfect Pitches by Precious and closing keynote with Cassie Morse of Northfield Farmers Market. Don’t miss out on this priceless opportunity to connect with other business owners who understand rural small business work-life.

The virtual convening will feature a blend of main stage, small group breakout, and peer-to-peer networking sessions.

Current conference underwriters and sponsors include Clute Wealth Management, Marketing Partners, Mercy Connections, Vermont Federal Credit Union, Runway Auto.

About WBON

Women Business Owners Network is a nonprofit organization established in 1984 to foster, celebrate and advance women’s business ownership in Vermont. For more information about WBON and the conference, visit https://wbon.org/spring-conference-2021-program/ or on Twitter at @wbonvt.