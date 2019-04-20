Brownsville Hunts for 1,500 Easter Eggs, and a Free Concert

On Saturday, April 20 at 11:00 a.m., the Brownsville Community Church Team is organizing an Easter egg hunt open to all children in the community. Kids will be hunting for 1,500 eggs outside in Tribute Park adjacent to the church. There will be face painting and other surprises for all children who join the fun! Registration for the Easter Egg Hunt is open at www.brownsvilleumc-vt.org. Admission is free.

On Thursday, April 18th at 6:30 p.m. there will be a Maundy Thursday Service to which all are welcome.

On Friday, April 19th, Brownsville Community Church will sponsor the first of a series of free concerts open to the public in 2019. The first concert will be a Good Friday Concert starting at 1:30 which will be followed by a brief service at 2:30.

The April 19 concert will include a program of contemplative music as we consider the meaning of Good Friday. A variety of local musicians will be offering their gifts to lead us in a concert expressed through piano, organ, brass and vocals. They will come together for your enjoyment representing artists of all ages featuring the treasured works of Bach and Brahms as well as some original compositions just to name a few.

Easter Sunday celebrations on April 21 will start with an outdoor sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. on the hill above Albert Bridge School, followed by a community breakfast at 8:00 a.m. and an Easter Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. at the church. There will be no Sunday School on Easter morning.

The free-to-the public concerts and community events are organized by the Brownsville Community Church Pastor and Music & Choir Director, Reverend Christian Huebner and the church’s volunteer team. The Brownsville Community Church is located at 66 Brownsville-Hartland Road, between Albert Bridge School and the Brownsville Town Hall. The Church phone number is 802-484-5944, the email address is bcchurchvt@gmail.com. You can visit the Brownsville Community Church at www.brownsvilleumc-vt.org. A free-will offering will be received at the concert to support all of our local outreach programs.

Please come and enjoy this free concert, Easter events and Holy Week services. Bring your friends, neighbors and family!