Celebrate the arrival of fall with the season’s premiere grassroots culture and entertainment event, the Bradford Dog Park Grand Opening on Sat., Sept. 24 from 12-5 p.m.

There will be plenty for kids, canines and grown-ups in a fun-filled day featuring free doggie goodies, a dog show and obstacle course, and games and activities for kids.

Chow down with food and drink vendors including Lady’s Heart & Soul Catering, Sweet & Savory Bakery and Mamma Boocha, the latter equipped with locally crafted canine treats and swag.

Rock out in the Elizabeth’s Park Pavilion from 2-5 p.m. with performances from local icons The James Graham Trio and the John Lackard Band.

The Bradford Dog Park Grand Opening is sure to please. See you at Elizabeth’s Park.

Presented by Bradford Parks & Recreation.

For more information, visit facebook.com/bradfordparksandrecreation or contact bprc@bradford-vt.us.