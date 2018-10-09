Dear Editor,

Governor Phil Scott is seeking a second term as our govern. He has been criticized by the gun constituency for recently signing new gun restrictions into law. We the public need laws that try to stop the wild proliferation of random school massacres in our country. – The Fair Haven incident this past spring, a very dose call, is a case in point. lt put Gov. Scott between a rock and a hard place. He knew this legislation would disappoint some gun owners but knew that he had a higher call to answer to all the citizens of the state of Vermont. He has an obligation, duty and responsibility to all Vermonters in protecting their safety and well-being. He could not, therefore, be false to what he knew to be right.

All of us, both gun owners and non-gun owners, must show our respect for his decision by giving him our vote for govern in the November 6h election

Letitia H. Rydjeski

Randolph, Vermont