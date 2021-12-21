Vermonters who receive their pharmacy benefit through Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont will have coverage for certain FDA-authorized take home COVID-19 antigen tests beginning in December. As cases rise to alarming levels in our state, we need to use every tool at our disposal to stem the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. At-home testing is just one component and must be part of a suite of health precautions to keep our families and community safe this winter.

Take-home COVID-19 antigen tests will be covered with a prescription from a provider or pharmacist. There is a limit on the number tests per person per month. Because of a shortage of tests nationally and difficulties for pharmacies in procuring the appropriate tests, we strongly encourage Vermonters to avoid stockpiling. All FDA-Approved test kits in the Medispan database will be covered through our member’s pharmacy benefit without any individual cost-share.

We join our Vermont health care partners in encouraging our neighbors to redouble their COVID precautions. Our hospitals are nearing capacity and ICUs are struggling to meet the demand of patients with high acuity while at the same time treating the high number of critical COVID cases. We must remain vigilant, despite our exhaustion with the pandemic. Please:

• Wear a mask when indoors in public places, and outdoors when you are unable to social distance, and wash hands often.

• Get vaccinated if you are not already and boosted as soon as you are able. Encourage your friends and loved ones to join you.

• Stay home when you or your children are experiencing symptoms, and while awaiting test results. If your children are involved in a childcare or after-school program, remind them of your expectation around COVID precautions.

These safeguards will not only stem the spread of COVID, it will also keep your family, your parents, your friends, and your community safe as we fight this terrible disease together.