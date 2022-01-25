Pictured from left: Karen Swedo, Lenny’s; Andrea Sleeper, Skida; John Sayles, VT Foodbank; Sasquatch, Lenny’s; Amanda Cashin, Amanda Cashin Marketing; Owen Rachampbell, Darn Tough; Sarah Maher, Darn Tough; Marcos Biggs, Darn Tough.

Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel snagged $5,260 for the Vermont Foodbank and JCEO Plattsburgh Foodshelf by casting a clever fundraising event this holiday season.

For the fifth year in a row, Lenny’s hooked up with Darn Tough Vermont and Skida Headwear to create limited-edition, Vermont-made socks, hats, headbands, neck warmers and hair scrunchies. These custom items featured Lenny’s icon Sasquatch fishing for the big one and were released exclusively at Lenny’s in October. Lenny’s threw in $2.00 from every item sold to the Vermont Foodbank in Barre and JCEO Foodshelf in Plattsburgh.

“It is clear that together, we can all make a difference for our neighbors. We are heartened and amazed by the impactful outcome of this collaboration between Skida, Lenny’s, and Darn Tough. This support ensures our neighbors can thrive,” offered John Sayles, CEO of the Vermont Foodbank.

“JCEO is grateful for the enduring support. It is through the generosity and activism of our community that we are able to provide essential resources and services to our neighbors in need; in 2020 alone, JCEO was able to distribute more than 1,258,000 pounds of food. This work is, truly, a group effort, and because of local businesses like Lenny’s, Darn Tough, and Skida, there are meals being provided to families and individuals who may have otherwise gone hungry,” said Ellie Jent, Development Director of JCEO.

Lenny’s is thrilled to continue this tradition with Darn Tough and Skida and will be releasing new, limited-edition items next holiday season.

Over the past 11 years, Lenny’s has donated over $195,000 to the Vermont Foodbank and JCEO Plattsburgh Foodshelf.