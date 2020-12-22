Big Heavy World (bigheavyworld.com) has launched a new interactive directory of Vermont’s bands and solo musicians at https://bigheavyworld.com/band-guide and welcomes Vermont-based bands to add or update their information.

The new All-VT Band Guide is searchable by state region, genre, and artist. It was programmed by Warren Rich and Nick Floersch of Stone Environmental (stone-env.com) in Montpelier using Esri’s ArcGIS platform. Stone Environmental generously donated a great portion of the labor to develop the guide. The interactive ArcGIS code is hosted by Code for America (codeforamerica.org). The project is a pilot that — with future funding — will expand to become a guide to the other industries of Vermont’s music sector.

“We’re excited to help update the All-Vermont Band Guide and we hope Vermont’s bands will take advantage of this resource,” said Nick Floersch, Senior Web/GIS Application Specialist at Stone Environmental. “Our team worked hard to make sure the application is accessible and intuitive for users. Vermont is home to so many talented musicians and groups and we want the All-Vermont Band Guide to be a reliable and engaging resource to help Vermonters discover more music and to support the musicians.”

James Lockridge, Executive Director of Big Heavy World, said, “The new interactive band guide helps us introduce Vermont’s diverse talent to a wider audience of residents and travelers and will build the connections that restore a healthy economy. We’re grateful to the people of Stone Environmental for contributing their world class talent to serving Vermonters.”

Big Heavy World is an independent nonprofit music development office working to archive and promote the original music of Vermont. With a crew of volunteers it publishes information about Vermont’s music industry, archives thousands of Vermont-made recordings, photographs and artifacts, and operates 105.9FM, a radio station highlighting the region’s creative community. In 2020 it was awarded ‘Best Global Music Office’ by an international jury.

Stone Environmental is a 100% employee-owned firm located in Montpelier, Vermont. Founded in 1992, its mission is to provide tools, information, and analyses to help clients solve environmental challenges with integrity, expertise, and innovation. Stone’s team of over 50 scientists, engineers, modelers, developers, and project managers share a commitment to excellence, creativity, and accountability through employee ownership. Capabilities include environmental assessment and remediation, water resources management, environmental modeling, data quality assessments, support for agrochemical product stewardship and registration, geospatial analysis, data visualization, and application development. Learn more about Stone, their work, and the markets they serve at www.stone-env.com.

For information contact James Lockridge, jim@bigheavyworld.com, (802) 865-1140.