With the weather getting nicer and nicer, parents have been pedaling lots of questions at me about bicycle safety.

Let me see if I can gear up and answer some of those questions.

Make sure your child’s bike fits properly.

• Don’t buy a bike that is too big, expecting your child to grow into it, because they could lose control of it and hurt themselves.

• A bike is sized right when your child can sit on the seat with feet flat on the ground and the handlebar no higher than the shoulders.

• A first bike should have foot brakes in addition to hand brakes, since your child’s coordination may not be good enough to control hand brakes.

Your child needs to have the right equipment.

• Helmets are a must, even for short rides. Most accidents happen near home in driveways, on sidewalks or on bike paths, not just on streets.

• A properly fitted helmet should meet standards set by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

• A helmet should be bright colored to be visible to drivers, should sit level and not tilt forward or backward and should not be worn on top of a baseball cap or other hat. The straps should fit snugly under the chin and only one finger maximum should fit between the chin strap and the chin.

• A football helmet or ski helmet is not a substitute for a bike helmet.

• Parents should be good examples and always use helmets.

Children should wear fluorescent or bright colored clothing to help other motorists see them on the road.

• Pant legs shouldn’t be too loose fitting to avoid getting caught in the chains.

• Make sure shoes can grip the bikes pedals.

• Remind your children not to wear headphones or earbuds while riding so they can hear the traffic around them.

• Even with bike reflectors or a reflective vest, it is never safe for a child to ride at dusk or after dark.

A well-maintained bike is a safe bike.

• Make sure bicycles used by members of the family are tuned up at least once a season.

• This includes tires inflated, chains oiled and cleaned, handlebar and seat adjusted for height, and brake pads checked for wear and tear.

Children need to learn the rules of the road.

• This must be done before they go off riding without you.

• Rules include riding with traffic, not against traffic.

• Stop and look both ways before entering the street or at intersections.

• Use proper hand signals before turning; and

• Respect and follow traffic signals even if they were put in place for cars.

Hopefully, tips like these will put the brakes on any concerns you have when it comes to keeping your child safe on a bicycle.

Lewis First, MD, is Chief of Pediatrics at The University of Vermont Children’s Hospital and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine. You can also catch “First with Kids” weekly on WOKO 98.9FM and NBC5.