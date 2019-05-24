Bernie Sanders Campaign Returns to Vermont for Montpelier Rally

US Senator Bernie Sanders will return to Vermont on May 25 for a rally at the State House in Montpelier. The event will highlight Sanders’ career in public service and celebrate the impact it has had on Vermont through the years.

Singer and songwriter Brandi Carlile will perform at the 2PM event on the State House Lawn. The rally is free an open to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Sanders is running for President of the United States in the 2020 election, and is currently competing for the Democratic Party Primary nomination against Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and many others.

In 2016, Sanders ran unsuccessfully for the nomination against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Despite little national name recognition, Sanders virtually tied Clinton in the 2016 Iowa Caucus and upset Clinton in New Hampshire’s Democratic Primary before Clinton reclaimed the lead and won the nomination. Sanders won Vermont’s primary in 2016 by a historic margin, and is the first major Presidential candidate from Vermont since Howard Dean’s 2004 campaign for the Democratic nomination against John Kerry.

As of last week, Bernie Sanders’ campaign leads all presidential candidates in raising $280 million, according to FEC filings.

The presidential election is less than a year away, with the Iowa Caucus kicking things off on February 3, 2020. Until then, candidates including Sanders will be doing everything they can to convince voters to nominate them to run against President Donald Trump.