Berlin Pizza Hut Honors Terry Murphy and Roxie Robinson for 60 Years of Service

As these two very modest customer service/waitstaff people will attest, it seems like only yesterday when they started serving pizzas to customers at Pizza Hut on the Barre-Montpelier Road (Rte 302) in Berlin.

Roxie Robinson, above right, started at “The Hut” when she was 18 and has continuously worked there for over 30 years. Terry Murphy, of Orange, started there at 19 and will have 30 years continuous service next April.

Most of the time the two work together and they thoroughly know how the system works.

“They are quick, efficient and professional, yet they have a ‘family-like’ approach to customers and the other staff members at Pizza Hut,” reports longtime manager Mary Mason. “Everyday someone thanks me for their service. They really know the business and the products.”

Murphy and Robinson acknowledge just how good customers have been to them. Terry, who broke her wrist recently, continuously gets sympathy comments on her progress and the two have gotten gifts on certain special occasions.

“I think the reason we’ve been in the business at the same location for so long is that we really are people persons and we like to be busy,” says Robinson and Murphy. “We would almost be lost if we didn’t have them in our lives.”

One fellow co-worker, Ben Coutu, has been part of “The Hut” Berlin family for 17 years, “And is just great to work with,” they all admit, adding “He always knows what we need.”

So what’s new in the pizza business after 30 years? “Gluten free pizzas are big right now, but things can be trendy. Sometimes everyone is ordering wings; then it might go to garlic sticks or a certain style of pizza or crust. That’s why it never gets old working here,” explain Terry and Roxie.