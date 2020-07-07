River Rock School at the Center for Arts & Learning on Barre Street has closed its doors, effective June 30, 2020. We’ve had a long run of providing an amazing, valuable and engaging educational experience for many students in central Vermont. 16 years after its conception, we are proud to have been one of the local independent schools offering quality teaching, memory-making drama productions, kick-butt fundraising auctions, and the best darn falafel in town. River Rock is a unique educational community whose members were inspired to respect the value of the whole individual by creating a world where enthusiastic inquiry was cherished and nurtured.

It is with great sadness and much gratitude we share this news with the community, thanking all who have supported River Rock throughout the years with time, financial support, and an immense amount of love for all River Rockers. Throughout the month of July, please do mosey on down to Barre Street and help support us one last time at our weekend yard sale on July 11th, (rain date July 12th) helping us spread the last River Rock items out to welcoming homes at very reasonable prices. We love you, Montpelier!

A final note wishing all of our Forever River Rockers the very best; we are all so proud of them as they continue to actively seek knowledge, think independently and creatively, and embrace challenges.

If you are associated with a non-profit interested in purchasing a 1/3rd share of the Center for Arts and Learning on Barre Street in Montpelier, inquire via email at riverrockschool@comcast.net. If you have an interest in future programming space, please connect at info@cal-vt.org.