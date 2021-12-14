L-R: Tony Campos, Governor Phil Scott and Karl Rinker

On December 8, Governor Scott picked the three winning raffle tickets for his model race cars that were on display all summer long as part of Barre Art Splash on Main Street in Barre.

The cars were bought at the Art Splash auction in September by Thom Lauzon and donated back to the Barre Rotary Club to be raffled off with half of the proceeds ($2562.50) going to the Wheels for Warmth program that Scott started long ago and the other half going to the Rotary Club.

The three winners were Brian Zecchinelli, Swenson Granite and Rock of Ages.