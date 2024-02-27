The Barre Opera House is proud to announce the recent performances of the Black Opry Revue in the capital area schools. On February 9, 2024, four members of the Black Opery Revue, Mehuman, Grace Givertz, Tylar Bryant, and L.W. Watterson shared their passion for country, folk, Americana, and blues music with over 550 students between Barre City Elementary School and U32.

The Black Opry Revue is a dynamic and diverse group of performers who showcase the rich history and culture of country and folk music among black musicians. Kurt Thoma, Executive Director of Barre Opera House, joined Grace Givertz and Mehuman for their concert at Barre City Elementary and was excited to share these talented musicians with the community. “It was so much fun to watch the artists engage with the students through stories and songs,” Thoma reflected. “The students not only learned that the banjo has roots in African culture as a ‘gourd instrument,’ they also swayed arm in arm to Givert’s cover of a Taylor Swift song.”

The Barre Opera House is dedicated to bringing high-quality performances to the historical opera house stage and to the local community, and these school concerts were no exception. By partnering with Barre City Elementary School and U32, the Opera House continues to reach a wider audience and provide students with an enriching cultural experience. The performances not only entertained, but also educated students that the love of country, roots, and folk music also extends to black musicians and fans.

In addition to offering five theater camps to area students during the upcoming school vacations and summer break, Barre Opera House has invited area schools to attend the April 12 concert of Britain’s Finest: The complete Beatles Experience.

The Black Opry Revue concerts would not have been possible without generous donations from National Life Group, North Country Credit Union, and a private sponsor. To find out how you can help bring more artists to capital area students please contact Barre Opera House (802) 476-0292 or barreoperahouse.org.