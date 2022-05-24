Barre Lion, Rick Theken, presents The Gold Eyeglass Award to Barre Lion, Charlie Livendale, who has put many miles on his car for almost 10 years collecting glasses.

The Barre Lions Club recently received the Gold Eyeglass Award. The club, under the guidance of longtime chair, Charlie Livendale, collected 3,079 pairs of glasses in the last 12 months, the most in District 45. Charlie collects the eyeglasses every month from local businesses. They are then counted and sent to New Jersey where they are repaired and given to those in need.