We had another great season. The 7/8th grade Barre lacrosse team finished 2nd in the NVTYLL state tournament, losing to Middlebury in a tight fight, 10-9 in the state championship game. On the season the team finished with a record of ten wins with only two losses. We wish all the 8th graders good luck as they move on to high school, and we are looking forward to all the new girls that come aboard in next year’s new season.