Members of Barre Elks Lodge participated in the 6th Annual Granite City 5K Run/Walk for Veterans. The event is to celebrate the service-people in our armed forces and raise awareness of the many challenges Veterans endure. This event is produced in collaboration with the Sons of the American Legion Squadron #10 and Barre ElksLodge #1535. The registration period was open until the day of the race.

All proceeds benefit The Veterans’ Place, Inc., in Northfield, Vermont, to support transitional housing and other services for our most vulnerable veterans.