Photo L to R: Maureen Lawson, Barre Lodge PER, Patty Ristau, Barre lodge ENF Chair, Tylor Bigras, Tires for Troops and Karen Bingham, Barre lodge trustee.

Members of Barre Lodge presented a $300 donation to Tylor Bigras, representing Tires for Troops. This non-profit provides Vermont Veterans with new snow tires and state inspections at no charge. Founded in 2015 by Tylor Bigras, Tires for Troops has donated over $50,000 in tires and services to Veterans. This donation was made possible with funds from the Elks National Foundation Gratitude Grant.