Photo: L to R: Renee Hotaling, ER Frank Hotaling, trustee Kristin Calcagni, Lt. Heather West Salvation Army.

Exalted Ruler Frank Hotaling, his wife Renee and trustee Kristin Calcagni dropped off Christmas presents for 14 children at the Salvation Army Christmas Castle in Barre. This donation was made possible when the annual kids Christmas party was canceled due to COVID. Funds raised from the “Cans for Kids” bottle drive were used.

Lt. Heather West from the Salvation Army said there is a significant increase in applicants this year. Items are still needed in order for every child to receive a gift at Christmas. Christmas Castle trees with angel tags are at Walmart and local radio stations will be reading angel tags over the next few days. Any new toy or gift donation is welcome. Donations can be dropped off at Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel. For more information, contact Heather at Heather.West@use.salvationarmy.org