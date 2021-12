Barre Elks Lodge members Chip Paine, PER, PDD, PSP, Terry Paine, Frank Hotaling, PER and Renee Hotaling deliver over 1000 craft kits to the VA Hospital in White River Junction, VT with a value of $35,000! Chip & Terry work with the VT Vets Volunteer Program and Frank & Renee are Barre Lodges Veterans Committee Chair.