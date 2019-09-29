Barre Elks Honors First Responders

Patty Ristau, event chair; our guests, Barb Watters Barre Lodge ER and Lisalee Dilena, PER of Montpelier Lodge.

Barre Lodge #1535 together with Montpelier Lodge #924 hosted their Annual First Responder Appreciation Night on September 12, in conjunction with Patriotism Week. First responders from our communities were invited to be our guests for a Turkey Dinner. 20 First Responders representing Barre City, Plainfield, Marshfield and Berlin attended.

All departments were presented certificates of appreciation from the Elks. Fire Chief Doug Brent and Firefighter Jim Ward, both of Barre City, were honored for their 46 and 40 years of service. Each received a gift certificate donated by Ladder One.