L-R) S.A.L. Sq. 10 Finance Officer Lucas Herring, S.A.L. Sq. 10 Commander Steve England, Committee Member Lisa England, Veteran’s Place President-Elect Diana Weggler, and Barre Elks #1535 Exalted Ruler Todd Benoit

On November 20, four members of the 7th Annual Granite City 5K Run/Walk for Veterans committee presented a check for $22,000 to the Veterans’ Place. Proceeds from this year’s event were raised through multiple means, including sponsorships and donations by businesses, individuals, and organizations, as well as race registrations, a corn hole tournament, t-shirt sales, and a silent auction.The race, which took place on November 6 in Barre, attracted runners from as far away as Arizona, and donations from several New England states.

Presenting the check to Veterans’ Place Board President-elect Diana Weggler was Committee Chair Lucas Herring of the Sons of American Legion Squadron #10—longtime organizers of the annual fundraiser, along with Barre Elks Lodge #1535. In brief remarks, Herring noted that this year’s proceeds, which exceeded last year’s by $9,000, are a measure of the extent to which the people of Central Vermont support our military heroes in need.

“People know that Veterans’ are among our most vulnerable populations, and that they need transitional housing, health-related care, and other support services to recover, get back on their feet, and reintegrate back into the community. So we thank everybody who contributed to this year’s effort. Every little bit helps, and also helps raise awareness and spread the word about next year.”

Weggler, in accepting the check on behalf of the Veterans’ Place, remarked that the overwhelming response from the people of Northfield is what made the difference in this year’s total amount raised. “Our Northfield friends and neighbors, especially our small, local businesses, opened their hearts and their checkbooks in an incredible show of support for our residents, our programs, and our hardworking staff and volunteers. I couldn’t be more proud of our town. You made this happen.”