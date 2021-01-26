Barre Elks Lodge #1525 holds an Americanism Essay Contest annually. This year the theme of the contest was “How Can Patriotism be Demonstrated”. The top 3 in Division I (grades 5/6) are: Eli Hoar, Max Bevins and Austin Graves, and the top 3 in Division II (grades 7/8) are: Elizabeth Toberg, Hayden Morris and Jaxon Keane, all students at St. Monica – St. Michael school in Barre. Their essays advance to the Vermont State Elks Association contest, then to the Grand Lodge Fraternal Committee.