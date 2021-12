Photo: Amanda Grearson, Katie Roach, Michaela Bohnyak, Marielle Grenier, Paul Grenier and Jaime Blouin

Our members Paul and Marielle Grenier organized the 1st Annual Better Barre Christmas Initiative to purchase Christmas gifts for local children in DCF custody through no fault of their own. They dropped off gifts for 22 local kids, many teenagers, that their friends and fellow Elks purchased. Paul and Marielle are the type of members that make Barre Lodge the best in Vermont!