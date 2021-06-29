The Barre City Municipal swimming pool was under reconstruction last summer. During that time a zero entry ( as seen in the picture) was added, new sidewalls and floors were poured, a new filtration system installed and more. The construction will start back up in the spring and we will be ready to open when school is out. We will provide more information on the pool program as soon as possible. Everyone is still operating under COVID safety guidelines.

If you have strong swimming skills, enjoy being outdoors and working with the public, we are currently hiring Lifeguards for our summer program. Lifeguard Training certification is required for this position. Assistance with the cost of the certification will be provided to interested applicants. To learn more about Lifeguard positions please contact Stephanie Quaranta at squaranta@barrecity.org or at 476-0257.

We would like to thank the Summer Matters For All Grant Program for support funding that has allowed us to offer Family and Child passes at a reduced rate this summer.

Resident Fees:

Child Adult (18 yrs +)Family

$ 20.00$ 55.00 $ 60.00

Pool Hours

Monday-Friday

General Swim 12:30pm-4pm

Famly Swim 4:30pm-7:30pm

Saturday- Sunday

General Swim 12:30pm-5pm