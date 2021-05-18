Barre Rotary is pleased to announce the installation of 37 art items on Main Street, Barre for the Barre Art Splash 2021. Each fiberglass art item – a cat, dog or race car – is sponsored by local businesses and individuals and decorated by a local artist. Of particular note, this public art installation features two separate race car models, the 1932 Ford, Three Window Coupe and the Late Model race car. Arcana Workshop, builder of Strange Things, manufactured all the race cars right here in Barre. This is just one way in which this Barre Rotary project is promoting business in downtown Barre.

Taking inspiration from the Catskills, NY annual art event, Barre Art Splash is the brainchild of Barre Rotarian, Karl A. Rinker. With the collaboration of local businesses, Barre Rotary members, the Central Vermont Paletteers, and innumerable local artists and volunteers, this project features a COVID-safe art installation for the enjoyment of our community, to draw visitors to downtown Barre to browse, shop and eat, and to generate fundraising dollars to support Barre Rotary’s many good works in our community. Barre Art Splash will continue through Labor Day. The art items will be auctioned off on September 18th at the Vermont Granite Museum of Barre. Proceeds from the auction will recognize the artists but largely will benefit Barre Rotary’s good work projects.

This is not the first time that Barre Rotary has installed public art to benefit and beautify the community. In June 2019, the Club installed a 200-foot mural on a formerly dilapidated retaining wall on Summer Street in Barre. The mural, which features the four seasons of Vermont and has numerous “hidden” artifacts highlighting aspects of Vermont and Barre history, was also a collaboration between Barre Rotary, area businesses, numerous volunteers, the City of Barre, and the Central Vermont Paletteers. This is a permanent installation and is maintained annually by Barre Rotary and the Paletteers.

Further inquiries about the Barre Art Splash should be directed to Karl A. Rinker at (802) 479-0124 or at lazykarl@aol.com. Information can also be obtained from www.barreartsplash.org or www.barrevtrotary.org.