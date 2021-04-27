Bryan Gallery invites all artists working in two-dimensional art in any media format to submit their works in the upcoming juried Made in Vermont exhibition running June 24 – September 6, 2021. The jury will be looking for works in which the subject showcases the ingenuity and resourcefulness of Vermonters. This may include works where the working landscape of Vermont is the predominant theme, and how it appears today including Vermont’s urban landscape, working farms, sugaring houses, breweries, covered bridges, woodlots; etc.

To view the complete list of guidelines and information regarding the upcoming exhibition, please visit: http://bryangallery.org/calltoartists.php . Online entry to submit artwork went live: April 23, 2021.

Deadline: To have your artwork considered for Made in Vermont, please submit your work(s) by May 16, 2021 at www.bryangallery.org/artistartistsadmin/.

Bryan Memorial Gallery is at 180 Main Street, Jeffersonville, VT., 802-644-5100.

For more information, contact Stephen Gothard at 644-5100 or info@bryangallery.org, www.bryangallery.org.