On April 2, 2019, at 10:30 AM, Governor Phil Scott proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the Cedar Creek Room at the Vermont State House. This event was co-hosted by Prevent Child Abuse Vermont (PCAVT) and the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DU). Speakers included Governor Phil Scott, DU Commissioner Ken Schatz, and PCAVT Board President, Steve Dale. PCAVT staff and volunteers planted a 1000 pinwheel garden on the Sate House lawn earlier that morning and served ice cream in the State House cafeteria, compliments of Ben & Jerry’s.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month in Vermont, as well as nationally. When you see a business or individual’s yard decorated with blue pinwheels, they are showing support and raising awareness of PCAVT’s statewide programs. During the month of April and, throughout the year PCAVT and other child-serving organizations raise awareness of the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. This includes providing education and supporting the social and emotional wellbeing of children and families in Vermont.

Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, which is in its 43rd year, offers statewide programs and resources to educate and support parents, caregivers and youth. This includes Circle of Parents®, Nurturing Parenting Programs®, Shaken Baby Syndrome Prevention, Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Trainings, the Vermont Parents’ Home Companion & Resource Directory and the Parents’ Help Line at 1-800-CHILDREN (1-800-244-5373). http://www.pcavt.org.

The Department for Children and Families delivers programs and services to Vermonters in areas such es child care, child development, child protection, child support, disability determination and economic benefits to help meet basic needs. http://dcf.vermont.gov