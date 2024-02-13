Vermont Land Trust accepting applications for 2024 Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award to recognize business innovation, environmental practices, and giving back.

What: $5,000 award for land stewardship, innovation, and service to community.

Who: Farmers who are actively working on or managing a commercial farm operation in the state, are residents of Vermont, and have not received this award in the past.

When: Applications accepted until February 29, 2024. This is a change from past years when applications closed end of June.

How: Details and application can be found at www.vlt.org/eric.

A selection committee consisting of leaders in the Vermont agricultural community will review and score the applications and select a winner. The award will be announced at the Vermont Land Trust’s annual meeting in the fall.

About the award

Now in its sixth year, the Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award was created to honor the life and legacy of Eric Rozendaal, a thoughtful and enterprising farmer known to many as the face of Rockville Market Farm in Starksboro, who built community with those around him.

After he passed away in 2018, his family and friends raised funds to create an award in his memory, which is now managed by the Vermont Land Trust.

The first Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award was given in 2019 and the award will be given annually, through 2028.

Past recipients include Kara and Ryan Fitzbeauchamp of Evening Song Farm in Shrewsbury; Jennifer Rodriguez of Triple J. Pastures in Irasburg; Christine Bourque of Blue Heron Farm in Grand Isle; Amanda Andrews of Tamarack Hollow Farm in Plainfield; Tom Gilbert of Black Dirt Farm in Stannard; and Corie Pierce of Bread & Butter Farm in Shelburne and South Burlington.

About the Vermont Land Trust

Rooted in Vermont since 1977, the Vermont Land Trust unites land and lives for the enduring benefit of people and the place we share. We have protected more than 630,000 acres of land and foster life-long connections to farms, forests, and community spaces that define Vermont. For more information, visit vlt.org.