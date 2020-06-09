The Vermont Agency of Education (AOE) and Vermont PBS announced today a partnership with DISH Network to distribute PBS educational content to Vermont families through the course of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency. This partnership expands access to the educational content jointly developed by Vermont PBS and the AOE to more families across most of Vermont. The channels will be available to DISH subscribers in the Burlington – Plattsburg media market.

“Our partnership with Vermont PBS is all about prioritizing access to educational content for all Vermont learners,” said Secretary of Education Dan French. “Expanding this programming to DISH customers supports our effort to reach every learner in every home.”

“The statewide broadcast, internet and OTT distribution of valuable Vermont PBS educational programs through the additional distribution by DISH network will help this collaboration reach more Vermont students than ever and furthers our mission to serve and support the education needs of all families during this time of change and transition,” said Holly Groschner, Vermont PBS CEO. “We welcome this collaboration with DISH to strengthen the Agency of Education outreach.”

“The Vermont Department of Public Service (PSD) worked to establish the needed partnership that made it possible to get this additional learning content out to students,” said Commissioner Tierney.

“I want to express my gratitude to Commissioner Tierney and her team,” said Secretary French. “Public Service have been wonderful partners to Vermont’s education system in our pursuit of equity during Continuity of Learning. They have helped us with broadband access for Vermont students and their assistance helped make this expansion of our PBS partnership a reality.”

This expansion will add the PLUS and Kids 24/7 channels to the DISH Network for the Burlington – Plattsburgh media market (all of Vermont excluding Bennington and Windham Counties), delivering Vermont PBS educational content developed in partnership with the AOE to more homes. This partnership will last until October of 2020, with the option to extend if needed.

Vermont PBS is using three statewide channels to broadcast content across the age spectrum from Pre-K through Grade 12. Vermont PBS is also providing resources that allow teachers and caregivers to access at-home curriculum that includes activities, assignments and learning objectives, at vermontpbs.org/at-home-learning.

This Vermont PBS content can augment the distance learning programs and tools Vermont schools are launching statewide to help students continue to learn during the state’s COVID-19 response.

A full schedule of programming started April 6, 2020 and includes paired lesson resources for educators and students. Vermont PBS will be offering this content through the end of the school year to support the efforts of school districts statewide in providing varied, accessible, high-quality learning to all Vermont students.

About the Vermont Agency of Education

The Agency of Education implements state and federal laws, policies, and regulations to ensure all Vermont learners have equitable access to high-quality learning opportunities. The Agency accomplishes this mission through leadership, support and oversight of Vermont’s public education system.

Connect with the Vermont Agency of Education on Twitter, Facebook and the Web.

About Vermont PBS:

Vermont PBS connects neighbors through stories that change lives. As Vermont’s only statewide independent TV station, Vermont PBS is a powerful catalyst that informs, educates and inspires. When you support Vermont PBS, you help all Vermonters learn, grow, and contribute to our great state and the world. Learn more at vermontpbs.org.