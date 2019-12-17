The 34th Annual Holiday Dinner Dance, a fun holiday event coordinated by the Central Vermont ARC and Families and Friends United (FUN), will take place this Saturday, Dec. 21, 6-9 p.m. at the Bethany Church in Montpelier.

The “potluck affair” will start at 6 p.m. and draw together members of the ARC/FUN; plus family, friends, supervisors, and supporters from other associations, with master of ceremonies, Jim Miller. Dance and raffle at 7 p.m.

Also, a well-known person with rock star status who is about to go on world tour, will make an appearance.

Miller will once again have the dual role of DJ and MC for this event. It was 1985 when the Barre native and musician was first asked to entertain for a holiday event. At the time he was working on his first album “In Studio.”

“Jim thoughtfully and successfully involves the audience in parts of his performance and they respond with great enthusiasm,” says Jim Lund, Executive Director of ARC.

Always receiving great support from the community for these monthly events, Miller noted for the sixth time that the Holiday Dance will have many donated Christmas raffle items from ReSOURCE Household Goods and Building Material Store in Barre.

For more information, or to register for this public event, contact James Lund, Executive Director of ARC/FUN at 802-223-6149.