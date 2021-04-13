If you like the taste of freshly brewed coffee and the aroma of freshly roasted beans, visit the exciting new 802 Coffee on 17 Ayers Street in Barre near Spaulding High School.

In a large building that formerly housed Barre Auto Parts, owner Julia Watson, who is also owner of Capitol Grounds Cafe in Montpelier, has merged the greatly expanded 802 Coffee roastery business with a relaxed to go (and soon to be sit-down) cafe-style Coffee House that features, what else, but 802 Coffees. And there are those fabulous muffins by Ms. Martel’s Gourmet Cookies alongside other goodies. Fresh local donuts are delivered Wednesday and Saturday morning from Local Donut LLC out of Woodbury, notes Watson, and hopefully in the future, lunch sandwiches?

Julia Watson bought the business from her father, Bob Watson, in January 2020 after moving back from Montana six months earlier with husband Tyson Brown, daughter Logan (3-years old) and son Theo (2 years old). Tyson, a contractor by trade, did most of the design and renovation work at the new location.

“We have taken the time to build relationships at every level of the supply chain from the farmers on the ground, the mills where coffee is dried, to the importers bringing it statewide,” states Watson, adding, “our 802 Coffee team is dedicated to bringing our customers the very best coffee from around the world.”

Watson further explains that each time they bring a new coffee into their roastery, featuring a state of the art Loring 15 Falcon that triples output with 80% less emissions, they complete a rigorous “cupping process” to ensure it represents that region’s expected flavor profile while still surprising you.

So far, 802 Coffee has been a hit with Spaulding High School staff and students as well as the surrounding neighborhood and businesses, notes Watson. “I want this to be a happy place to hang out.”

802 Coffee is open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information or to place an order ahead of time, call (802)-461-6885.