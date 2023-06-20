The Agency of Education is announcing the availability of summer meal sites providing meals to children, 18 and under, through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). This vital initiative ensures that children across the state have access to nutritious meals throughout the summer. Families are encouraged to access these meals to help support children’s growth, health, and academic success. This program bridges the gap between school years, giving children the fuel they need to play and grow throughout the summer months and return to school ready to learn.

In summer 2022, 59 sponsors served 780,044 meals at over 276 sites throughout the state. Meals are served at a wide range of locations, such as schools, parks, housing complexes, and libraries. Families can find information on open meal sites by calling 2-1-1, the United Way-run resource hotline, or visiting the USDA Meals For Kids Site Finder. Hunger Free Vermont also maintains site lists by county on their website. All sites listed are open to all children, 18 and under. Information is updated weekly throughout the summer.

“Access to nutritious foods is critical for child development, both during the school year and the summer months,” said Interim Secretary of Education Heather Bouchey. “This is a fantastic program, and we want to make sure every community is aware of and has access to this resource.”

Summer meals are served at “open,” “closed-enrolled” and summer camp sites. Open sites are accessible to any child, 18 years and under, who wishes to have a meal. Closed-enrolled and camp sites cater to specific populations. Both open and closed-enrolled sites may offer up to two meals or snacks per day, while camp sites can provide three meals or snacks daily.

Closed-enrolled sites in low-income areas may provide free meals to all enrolled children. In other areas, foster children and children who are members of households that receive 3SquaresVT, Reach Up benefits or meet the SFSP Income Eligibility Standards are eligible to receive free meals at closed enrolled and camp sites. The meal application in English, and additional languages, can be found on the Agency of Education’s Free and Reduced Meals webpage.

In addition to children 18 and under, persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state educational agency or a local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who participate in a public or nonprofit private school program established for the mentally or physically disabled are also eligible to receive summer meals. Meals are available without regard to race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), age, or disability.

