The Agency of Agriculture has compiled response and recovery information and resources in recognition of the ongoing State of Emergency. We recognize many of you are still in the midst of dangerous conditions. The devastation that has impacted our state’s agricultural communities has been severe and destructive. We are thinking dearly of people who have lost some or all, and hope that we can begin working on recovery soon. Please focus on health and safety first, and only begin recovery and documentation efforts once it is safe to do so.

You can access all the response and recovery information at our 2023 Flooding Disaster Response and Recovery Resources webpage. You can also email agr.floodresponse@vermont.gov or call 802-828-5667 if you have specific questions or concerns. A breakout of the resources is available here in the newsletter. Any updated/new resources or information will be shared via the webpage and in the newsletter Sunday night, 7/16.

Reporting Losses

In preparation for our disaster recovery process, farmers should assess damages field by field and crop by crop. If you have questions you can reach out to your local Farm Service Agency (FSA) County Office.

The Agency of Agriculture and the Agency of Transportation have access to a drone to help you document evidence of crop loss and damage. Please contact uas@uvm.edu to access this resource.

• Producers with private crop insurance should call their crop insurance agent to report losses.

• Producers with FSA NAP coverage should reach out to their local FSA Office to report losses.

• Limited Resource, Beginning Farmer, SDA Farmer, Veteran Farmer individuals may have been automatically enrolled in FSA NAP coverage. Please reach out to your local FSA Office to confirm.

• Emergency Livestock Assistance Program (ELAP) – This program may assist with both feed and livestock losses (including bees). Producers can reach out to their local FSA Office for more information.

• Farms without crop insurance can still report losses at their local FSA Office.

Please continue reading for more resources or visit our webpage. The agency and its employees hope you are safe and hold the entire Ag community in our thoughts. For info: https://agriculture.vermont.gov/flood.