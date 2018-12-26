ACLU of Vermont Comment on the Passing of Scott Skinner

The ACLU of Vermont family is deeply saddened by the passing of Scott Skinner. Skinner was the ACLU of Vermont’s seventh Executive Director, from 1982 to 1988, served on the Board of Directors from 1991 to 1993, and remained a close friend and supporter of the organization for the rest of his life.

Some of the highlights from Skinner’s ACLU tenure included investigating and filing suit in the Island Pond raid (1984); winning a Superior Court ruling that it was unconstitutional for the state to refuse Medicaid funding for medically necessary abortions (1986); initiating and supporting passage of bill limiting workplace drug testing (1987); establishing the ACLU of Vermont’s first development program (1987); and supporting efforts to revitalize the Vermont Human Rights Commission (1988).

ACLU of Vermont executive director James Lyall: “Scott was a lifelong champion for social justice, fiercely committed to the principle that all people deserve equal protection under the law. He was a dear friend to many, including his colleagues as well as a long list of clients and community members for whom he advocated. While we mourn his passing, we celebrate all the passion, wisdom, warmth, and humor that Scott brought to this world and to this work.”