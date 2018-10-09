AARP Scam Alert 

Are You Oversharing?

It seems that everyone overshares on social media sites these days. But sharers beware! Scammers have become increasingly smart and sneaky, using information people share online to find targets for their next scams. For example, if you share photos and status updates about your vacation out of the country, scammers may use this opportunity to contact your listed relatives pretending to be you, say you’re in trouble and ask for money. Or local crooks will know it’s a good time to break in to your home. While social media is a useful tool to keep distant family and friends up-to-date on your life, it is important to adjust the privacy settings on your account and be mindful of who can see your posts. Exercise discretion in what you post online to avoid being the target of a scam.

Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.

Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.