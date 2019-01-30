Acting Inspector General of Social Security, Gale Stallworth Stone, is warning citizens about phone call scams in which impersonators are copying SSA’s 1-800 number so that it appears as a legitimate call on a caller-ID screen. These scammers then identify themselves as SSA employees, request a person’s Social Security number and threaten to terminate the person’s benefits. If you receive a call like this, do NOT provide any personal information. Instead report this scheme by calling 1-800-269-0271 or visit the SSA Office of Inspector General website, https://oig.ssa.gov/report.

Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.

Report scams to local law enforcement. For help from AARP, call 1-877-908-3360 or visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.