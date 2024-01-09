A few years back, I panned the overrated remake “A Star is Born.”

I remember thinking that Lady Gaga’s character was too blandly nice and even-tempered to be a superstar. And her songs were too bland to justify her success.

Well, at least I now know what inspired Bradley Cooper to make such a lousy movie. The 1954 version of “A Star is Born” has all the same flaws, only it is longer and more boring.

This is a three-hour movie in which almost nothing happens. As the story begins, Norman Maine (James Mason) is the most popular actor in Hollywood. And a sloppy, irresponsible drunk.

One night, he sees lounge singer Vicki Lester (Judy Garland) perform and concludes on the spot that she is destined to become a star. Vicki drops everything and follows Norman’s lead.

Before long, Vicki Lester is a household name. But just as her star is rising, Norman’s is disintegrating. The studio is tired of babysitting him and covering up for his bad behavior. They buy out his contract.

Right as their career paths are intersecting in opposite directions, Vicki and Norman get married.

The only good thing about “A Star is Born” is the honest exploration of self-destructive drunkenness. The film observes that a successful man is allowed to be outrageous and even a little violent when he drinks. However, if that same man is unemployed for a while, his drunken mayhem that once seemed delightful starts to look disgraceful.

James Mason’s performance is fine. It is Judy Garland who utterly failed to entertain me.

Garland’s contralto voice might be swell for opera, but it sounds dated, out of place, and unpleasant in a movie.

Plus, it is not clear that Ms. Garland ever actually sang. All we see is the actress lip-synching to prerecorded music. This foolish production style decision robs the film of immediacy and believability.

The least boring and contrived musical number takes place when Vicki Lester comes home from work and tries to cheer Norman up. Vicki performs a song for him in their living room. If Ms. Garland had actually been singing live, this might have been a lovely scene and proven that she had some talent. But she’s just mouthing the words.

Her singing is questionable; but Judy Garland’s acting is objectively terrible.

After 2 ½ hours of upbeat musical numbers, the film finally tries to insert a little human drama. And Ms. Garland fails spectacularly.

“I thought I was the answer for Norman,” Vicki states, “but love isn’t enough. And I’m afraid of what’s beginning to happen within me … because … sometimes I hate him.”

Okay. That make sense. However, Judy Garland looks like she is just reading these words off a cue card without the foggiest idea of what they mean. She does not look like she is capable of hating anyone.

And where did this come from? For hours, Vicki has been a patient, supportive saint without any visible human flaws. You can’t just say you hate your husband; you have to show us. Ms. Garland doesn’t have the acting chops.

“A Star is Born” is a brutally bad movie. It is bland and poorly executed. But, above all, it is excruciatingly long and boring.