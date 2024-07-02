A River Runs Through It (ARRTI) Garden Club of Waterbury, Vermont will be hosting its annual self-guided Garden Tour on Sunday, July 21, 2024, rain or shine. ARRTI will be showcasing six beautiful Vermont gardens located in and around the towns of Waterbury, Waterbury Center, and Duxbury. The gardens chosen for this year’s self-guided tour include a variety of ecological settings such as riverside, mountainside, sun, shade, and vegetable gardens. Most of the gardens are located at private homes, but we’re also excited to include the Community Gardens of both Waterbury and Duxbury. All proceeds benefit ARRTI community grants, programs, and garden projects.

Garden Tour Information and Instructions:

• A detailed tour map, instructions, and garden descriptions will be sent to ticket-holders on Saturday, July 20, the evening before the event.

• Most of the gardens are located at private residences on dirt roads.

• Parking is limited in some locations so carpooling is encouraged and highly recommended.

• Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times while touring the gardens.

• Please wear comfortable walking shoes.

• Please leave pets at home.

• Tickets are available at https://sevendaystickets.com/organizations/arrti-garden-club-of-waterbury.

• Tickets will also be available for purchase on the day of the event from members of ARRTI who will be located at the Wesley United Methodist Church on south Main Street, Waterbury, VT.