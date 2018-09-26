A Poem About Life

By Todd Washburne

I love life.

I love walking the streets of Montpelier.

I love the art galleries because

There is so much beauty in the visual paintings

And photos that i can quiet the noise in my head.

Gail has be viewing sculptures by walking around it

And toughing it and just enjoying the beauty of it.

I love my life

because even though I have autism

I have been introduced to classical music

and again the world disappears

in the melodies of Bach and Brahms

and all the great composers that I have learned to love.

I love my life

because I go to baseball games and go to school

and eat ice cream and hot dogs and junk food

and just enjoy life

I thought I wanted to die because I have autism

and will never have a family or a lover

but I have been shown by both Doris and Gail

that life is an experiment and just keep

trying different components that sometimes work

and are joyful, but some fall flat.

That life is a one-time shot and we all has isms

but it is how you choose to use your body and mind

to see and exist in this world.