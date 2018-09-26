A Poem About Life

By Todd Washburne
I love life.
I love walking the streets of Montpelier.
I love the art galleries because
There is so much beauty in the visual paintings
And photos that i can quiet the noise in my head.
Gail has be viewing sculptures by walking around it
And toughing it and just enjoying the beauty of it.
I love my life
because even though I have autism
I have been introduced to classical music
and again the world disappears
in the melodies of Bach and Brahms
and all the great composers that I have learned to love.
I love my life
because I go to baseball games and go to school
and eat ice cream and hot dogs and junk food
and just enjoy life
I thought I wanted to die because I have autism
and will never have a family or a lover
but I have been shown by both Doris and Gail
that life is an experiment and just keep
trying different components that sometimes work
and are joyful, but some fall flat.
That life is a one-time shot and we all has isms
but it is how you choose to use your body and mind
to see and exist in this world.