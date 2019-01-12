A Note from Capstone

As the coordinator for the tax program at Capstone Community Action, I have been receiving many calls and inquiries concerning the “Government Shutdown.” The most current information I can supply to our community is a quote from the IRS Website:

“Due to the current budget situation, all IRS offices are closed. We will resume normal operations as soon as possible. Under federal law, all tax payment and filing remain in effect during this period. People should file and pay their taxes as normal. Many self-service tools are available on this site and we encourage you to continue to monitor IRS.gov for the latest information.”

Also, just as a reminder- tax time is only around the corner. Remember to save all your W-2’s, statements and receipts to bring to your tax preparers. Our program begins in early February.

-Laura Sudhoff, Capstone Community Action, Tax Line 802-477-5148