It has often been asked why so many Titanic passengers died. Rarely do we marvel about how hundreds of people were saved. They were on little boats on the open ocean in the middle of the night. It’s an amazing achievement of cutting-edge technology.

Picture it: the 4th Century BC. When Alexander the Great wanted to send a message, the fastest methods were a boat or a guy on horseback. In the 9th Century, when Charlemagne wanted to send a message, the fastest methods were a boat or a guy on horseback. When George Washington wanted to send a message … you guessed it.

In the mid-19th Century, the telegraph revolutionized the speed of communication. Around the turn of the 20th Century, the wireless telegraph meant that instantaneous communication was even an option on the high seas.

“A Night to Remember” shows us that the real drama of the Titanic story isn’t Jack and Rose, it’s the race to inspire other ships to come help.

The Titanic hits the ice less than a half hour into the film. Within a few minutes, the captain and his officers learn that they are only a few hours away from icy death.

They take action in two helpful ways. They summon all the First and Second Class passengers to the top deck. And, more importantly, the telegraph operator stops sending personal tweets and stock trade requests and starts broadcasting SOSes.

Excitingly, the RMS Carpathia drops everything and rushes to the aid of the sinking Titanic. It is a race against time because Carpathia is four hours away.

Meanwhile, the SS California has stopped for the night due to the dangerous ice – within sight of the Titanic! But in a grimly funny turn of events, the captain likes his beauty sleep and has turned off the telegraph for the night.

The first few rounds of loading people onto lifeboats goes smoothly. Gentlemen kiss their families good-bye. The men who understand that they are saying goodbye forever are strong enough to hold their emotions in.

An intrepid group of young people from Steerage make their way up through the levels of the ship. There is a chilling scene when they enter the First Class ballroom and find it empty. That’s when they realize that there is a serious problem and no one bothered to tell them.

Without being preachy or political, director Roy Ward Baker shows us that different lives plainly have different values. The safety and comfort of wealthy women and children is the most meaningful. The hideous suffering and death of poor men means virtually nothing to society.

As the vessel begins to visibly sink, the orderly evacuation devolves into panic. Baker lets the drama speak for itself; he never resorts to melodrama or contrived conflict.

Some people freak out. Others face death with calm and composure.

The most magical moments of “A Night to Remember” are when men choose to spend their final hour on earth doing their duty. Even after the musicians on deck are dismissed, they pause for a moment and then play “Nearer My God to Thee.” It is beautiful.

And, down in the Communications Room, the telegraph operator stays at his post to the bitter end. He knows that the only thing that can save them is the amazing new technology that allows him to reach out to other ships.

It’s odd to me that James Cameron – Mr. Technology – thought that a mediocre love story was more interesting than the actual heart of the Titanic story: the Wireless Telegraph.