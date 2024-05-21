The Montpelier Parks Commission this week adopted a new dog-leashing policy designed to make Hubbard Park more welcoming and accessible to a greater number of people in the community.

After an unprecedented public discussion, the Commission voted to require dogs to be on leash at all times in a core section of the park, while reserving a larger separate section where dogs can be off-leash at all times. This policy will aim to provide more equitable access to Hubbard Park in alignment with the Montpelier Parks Commission’s mission to ensure that park spaces are forever available for the enjoyment of all. The solution represents the Commission’s best effort to both accommodate public needs and broaden access to Hubbard Park, based on years of public comment, surveys and discussion (see the Parks Commission’s website for further background). Parks Commission Chair Kassia Randzio said, “Hubbard Park is an iconic gem loved by so many people, and our goal is to make it feel welcoming and safe for everyone. We know there are kids who don’t get to know the joys of climbing Hubbard Tower, and seniors who don’t visit, because they’re not comfortable with off leash dogs. It felt important to make space for these people, while also ensuring the park continues to have room for people who love and use the park now, a really tough balance. We hope this new policy creates a clear path forward for a broader segment of our community.”

This change has been developing ever since the Parks Commission began working on a management plan for Hubbard Park in early 2022. A key driver for the policy was evidence that too many Montpelier residents were reluctant to visit and enjoy the park owing to uninvited, unwelcome, and sometimes harmful encounters with off-leash dogs. The Parks Commission was also sensitive to concerns from a community of park visitors who for years have enjoyed walking their dogs off-leash, provided they comply with a “Canine Code of Conduct.” Over the past 18 months the Commission has received over 150 pages of public comment from emails, public meetings, and front porch forum. These comments reflected a wide range of opinions and ultimately informed the Commission’s decision to keep the entire park open to dogs with a roughly 100-acre section requiring leashes and the other roughly 150 acres allowing dogs to be off-leash.

At their meeting on 5/13, the Commission voted 3-2 in favor of the new policy, which will come into effect by the fall of 2024. Although the vote was not unanimous, all five members of the Commission agreed on the need for a new policy, including leashing in the core of the park. The division in the vote was relating to whether or not to allow an off-leash morning period in the core zone. Over the next months, the Commission will be discussing strategies for outreach, implementation, and enforcement of the new rules that will inform the exact date the new rules will come into place. A map of the two zones can be found on the Parks Commission’s web page.

Hubbard Park’s newly created on-leash zone (~100 acres) is the park’s most-visited and accessible southern section. It includes the park’s historic stone tower, its two shelters, the new universally accessible interpretive trail, and all roads. The off-leash zone, largely the park’s northern section (~150 acres), will be directly accessible from two parking areas inside the core of the park and also from neighborhoods on the west, north, and east sides of the park. It includes the Seven Fireplaces picnic area and a popular spot known as the “dog field” where dogs currently gather near a bend in Parkway Street. Parks Director Alec Ellsworth said, “There will be an adjustment period as people, especially those used to walking their dogs off leash throughout the whole park, get used to the new rules. Fortunately the new rules are easy to understand, and my hope is that when these changes become the norm, every visitor to Hubbard Park will feel that there is a place where they can enjoy this amazing place that we’re so lucky to have in Montpelier. The Parks staff is particularly focused on making improvements to the Park so that older people, or those with disabilities, can enjoy the health benefits of visiting the park.”

The Parks Commission would like to thank the many people who weighed in on this issue over the last several years. The following is a summary of public input that informed this decision.

• 18 public meetings where this issue was discussed between 10/11/22 and 5/13/24.

• Over 150 pages of public comments gathered from emails, public meetings, and front porch forum.

• The Hubbard Park Canine Committee’s Policy Proposal, meeting notes, and memos to the Parks Commission.

• 10 field walks in the spring/summer of 2022 to gather input for Hubbard Park’s management plan, and an “open house” meeting on June 14, 2022 to wrap up the field walk series.

• Surveys:

—2023 Dog & Trail Use Survey from the Canine Committee assembled to provide input on this issue.

—Parks Commission’s online survey in the summer/fall of 2022 as part of developing Hubbard Park’s management plan.

—2021 City-wide survey on Outdoor Recreation in Montpelier.

To share questions, comments, or ideas for shaping implementation with the Parks Commission, you can reach the Commission directly via PComm@montpelier-vt.org.