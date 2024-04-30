I’ve heard it asked by curious young believers: “how do Atheists make moral choices?”

I think that’s a fair question. And here’s my answer: when I have a moral decision to make, I ask myself whether I could confidently justify it to St. Peter at the gates of heaven. If I can’t defend myself without explanation or excuse, I don’t do it. Easy enough.

I guess I imagine St. Peter all the time. But I never imagine what lies beyond the Pearly Gates. I can’t conceive of a plane of existence that is better than my life now.

In 1945, even the least spiritual among us were forced into thinking about the next life, because so many people were dying suddenly.

“A Matter of Life and Death” begins with one of those countless millions of deaths.

British poet turned RAF airman Peter Carter (David Niven) is about to die. His plane is on fire. The other members of his crew have bailed out and he is left without a parachute. He radios in to send a goodbye message to his mom.

On the other end of the line is an American Women’s Army Corps radio operator named June (Kim Hunter). She is touched by Peter’s eloquence and bravery during his last moments. They fall in love, sight unseen. Peter jumps to his death.

Or maybe not! Peter finds himself walking out of the sea, unharmed. He tracks down June and the flabbergasted couple begin a joyous love affair.

Meanwhile, up in the afterlife, there is consternation. Letting Peter’s soul slip away in the thick English fog is their first error in centuries.

An envoy is sent down to try to coax Peter into joining him in the afterlife. The word Heaven is never mentioned; and indeed the great beyond is presented as boring, bureaucratic, and black and white. This world is in glorious Technicolor.

Peter politely refuses to go since he just fell in love. He requests a trial.

This sets the stage the trial of the millennium for Peter’s soul.

“A Matter Life and Death” has a neat premise, and the surprises never stop.

The afterlife prosecutor looking to condemn Peter is the first American who died in the Revolutionary War. The lawyer loathes Redcoats and is eager to stick it to Peter.

The jury consists of an Indian, a Chinese man, a Russian, and an Irishman, because these are some of the people the British empire grievously wronged in the 19th Century.

The aftermath of World War II was an uncomfortable and challenging time for the British as they witnessed the US stepping in to their role of imperial world leader. Peter and June show that decent Americans and Britons can still love each other, even as bitter jerks try to drive a wedge between the two countries.

After all of this, we the audience never really know whether Peter is actually fighting for his soul. Or whether he is seriously concussed and imagining the whole thing.

Some may find the uncertainty unsatisfying. But I found the conclusion subtly powerful: even in his most passionate dreams, a poet can’t imagine an afterlife that compares to living here and now with the people you love.

Anyone expecting a world better than this one anywhere in the Universe has a remarkable imagination. And very high hopes.