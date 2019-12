Once again the staff at the Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice have hosted a Giving Tree for their Maternal Child Health Program for under 18 and pregnant mothers. The staff collects and wraps 300 or more presents, plus partners with Vermont Mutual Insurance who in turn adopts three to four families for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. “We all have so much fun with this project,” say CVHHH nurses Krystal Zabriskie, Katie Russell and Solenne Thompson.